Rise Against Announces New Album Nowhere Generation for June 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 11:08 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Melodic hardcore staples Rise Against have announced a new studio album Nowhere Genereation, which will be released on June 4 via Loma Vista Records. The band has also released the title-track for the forthcoming record, alongside a new black-and-white music video featuring a color scheme reminiscent of the cover art designed by Brian Roettinger .

“Nowhere Generation” is a sleek, simplistic video, primarily focusing on the band’s Tim McIlrath and the numerous television screens present in the background. This track highlights the band’s melodic blend of punk and alternative rock, with crisp, clean vocals from McIlrath, upbeat, stadium rock-infused guitar chords and punk drums.

“Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream,” McIlrath said in a statement obtained by the BrooklynVegan. “America’s ‘historical norm’ that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic, and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class. The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer.

Rise Against released their first song in three years, “Broken Dreams Inc.,” last year, which was featured in the DC Comics crossover series Dark Knights: Death Metal. The group’s Zach Blair and Joe Principe also performed alongside Milo Aukerman and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger and Mike Hawdon of The Fairmounts for a cover of Black Flag’s “Jealous Again” last December.

Nowhere Generation tracklist

1. The Numbers

2. Sudden Urge

3. Nowhere Generation

4. Talking to Ourselves

5. Broken Dreams, Inc.

6. Forfeit

7. Monarch

8. Sounds Like

9. Sooner or Later

10. Middle of a Dream

11. Rules of Play

Photo Credit: Marv Watson