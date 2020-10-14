Bad Religion Release Energetic New Anthem “What Are We Standing For”

Home News Krista Marple October 14th, 2020 - 8:33 PM

Bad Religion have released new track “What Are We Standing For” to show support for those who are taking a stance on protesting racism and police brutality. The song was recording during the same session as their most recent album Age Of Unreason.

It comes as no surprise that this song has a connection to the country’s current situation. Bad Religion has always been known as a band that stands for humanism and individualism. They have incorporated politics and equality into their influential music for years.

“What Are We Standing For” is just one of many tracks from the band that has pushed boundaries within society. They incorporate their beliefs into the usage of drums, guitars and provoking lyrics across their large catalog of music. The song addresses a timely message about athletes, but not exclusive to, taking a knee to protest current issues in the world, such as police brutality. The song has Bad Religion’s usual loud rock vibe that includes loud guitar and drums alongside their political lyrics.

Due to the current pandemic, the LA punk rock band could not go on tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. To make up for the postponement of their tour, they decided to release a string of new singles throughout the year. Their anniversary tour through Europe has been postponed until the spring/summer of 2021. They were also set to play this year’s Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise festival but that was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19.

Age Of Unreason was released in May of this year and contains 33 minutes and 26 seconds of punk, socially conscious tunes about the current state of the country. Although the gap between Age Of Unreason and True North, their last studio album before Age Of Unreason, was larger than usual for the band, it did not stop them from creating content. The legendary punk band recently released an autobiography called Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion. It was written among all members of the band and oversaw the last 40 years of their life as a band.

