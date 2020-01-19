Mysterious Artist Slingbaum Debuts Self-Titled Record Featuring Damon Albarn, FKA Twigs, Erykah Badu, and D’Angelo

Home News Peter Mann January 19th, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The mysterious aura that surrounds jazz musician/composer, Slingbaum, compels his audience to delve into the latest eponymous musical offering that features a slew of musical talent from various genres of music. The project, Slingbaum One, was announced this past Wednesday, January 15 with collaborations from artists from varied musical backgrounds such as alternative rock, electronic, R&B and even Souther African popular music, Wassoulou Music. According to Brooklyn Vegan, “FKA twigs, Damon Albarn, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Bilal, Nick Hakim, Oumou Sangare, Syd, and more have contributed to the debut from jazz musician and composer Slingbaum.” The source came from none other than the enigmatic jazz composer himself Slingbaum, via Instagram.

The latest musical offering from Slingbaum is a 3-track vinyl exclusive release. The various collaborators that feature on the project aid in its concise creation being that it is broken down into three sections. As previously reported in Pitchfork, Slingbaum’s “…album, titled Slingbaum One, is broken up into three parts: ‘Behoove,’ featuring Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, ‘Strangers,’ with FKA twigs, Nick Hakim, Oumou Sangaré, and Questlove, and ‘Morphine,’ which features Damon Albarn, Bilal, Syd, and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. Slingbaum One is a vinyl-only release, and is available for pre-order now on the artist’s website. Orders should reach customers in May (approximately).”

Little to virtually nothing is known in regards to the true identity of Slingbaum. The featured artists that are associated with the project, such as renowned R&B artist Erykah Badu and Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame, shared pertinent information in regards to their contribution to the project as well as various musicians that are credited on the project, via their respective social medias. The aforementioned Pitchfork article concludes with “Damon Albarn confirmed his association with the project in his own Instagram post on January 15. Erykah Badu also posted about the project. Find those below.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat