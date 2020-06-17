Teyana Taylor Announces Juneteenth Release Date for Star-Studded New Album The Album Featuring Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and More

Home News Ariel King June 17th, 2020 - 7:51 PM

Teyana Taylor will be releasing The Album on Friday, June 19, featuring Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more. Taylor selected to release the album on Juneteenth to commemorate the holiday celebrating when the last slaves in the United States had been freed in Texas.

Rick Ross and Junie join Taylor on “Come Back to Me,” while Iman follows with “Wake Up Love.” Erykah Badu is featured on “Lowkey,” Quavo joins in with “Let’s Build,” Kehlani is included for “Mornin’,” Missy Elliot and Future collaborate for “Boomin’” and Davido appears on “Killah.” “Shoot It Up” features Big Sean, “How You Want It” sees King Combs and Ms. Lauryn Hill joins Taylor for “We Got Love.”

Already, Taylor has released “Wake Up Love,” “Bare Wit Me,” “Made It,” “We Got Love,” “Morning” and “How You Want It” as singles. The rest of The Album’s 23 tracks will drop on Juneteenth.

Taylor has also been nominated for the 2020 BET Awards as Best Director for her video “Wake Up Love,” which also revealed Taylor is expecting her second child. The Album will be Taylor’s third studio album, and the first since 2018’s K.T.S.E.

Taylor’s album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy) saw production from Kanye West, as it had been one of the five G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam albums he had produced in 2018. K.T.S.E had also been the first G.O.O.D. album created by a woman. Taylor has also previously done choreography for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The Album track list:

1. “Intro”

2. “Come Back To Me” – Rick Ross & Junie

3. “Wake Up Love” – Iman

4. “Lowkey” – Erykah Badu

5. “Let’s Build” – Quavo

6. “1-800-ONE-NITE”

7. “Mornin'” – Kehlani

8. “Boomin'” – Missy Elliot & Future

9. “69”

10. “Killah” – Davido

11. “Bad”

12. “Wrong B****”

13. “Shoot It Up” – Big Sean

14. “Bare Wit Me”

15. “Lose Each Other”

16. “Concrete”

17. “Still”

18. “Ever Ever”

19. “Try Again”

20. “Friends”

21. “How You Want It” – King Combs

22. “Made It”

23. “We Got Love” – Ms. Lauryn Hill