Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Summer 2021 The Hella Mega Tour Dates

Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 12:45 PM

The Hella Mega Tour, a co-headlining outing from Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, has been rescheduled again for late summer 2021. Previously, it had been rescheduled for June-August, one year after the dates that were originally announced for summer 2020.

Although the bands had initially intended for it to be a world tour, and the first rescheduling included venues in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, The Hella Mega Tour will now be confined to the United States. The dates themselves are in a similar time period, although rearranged. Instead of kicking the tour off in Seattle on July 14, the bands are set to begin at Dallas’ Globe Life Field on July 24. Seattle has been pushed back to the end of the tour.

Two other shows were added to the schedule, the first on August 17 at Columbus, OH’s Historic Crew Stadium and the other on September 1 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI. The stadium tour will include plenty of other notable locations, such as Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX, Citi Field in Flushing, NY, Fenway Park in Boston, MA, Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The Dodger Stadium show was moved from July 17, 2021 to September 3.

Tickets for all locations can be found here, as well as some additional information on the tour. Los Angeles ska-punk band The Interrupters will also be on the tour as a support act for all dates except for Summerfest.

Green Day also released a new song today called “Pollyanna.” It’s their second single of 2021 following “Here Comes the Shock,” and although it’s not quite a return-to-form for the pop-punk icons, it is a return to their love for power chords. Green Day is also set to headline Germany’s Rock am Ring/Rock im Park twin festivals in 2022.

Fall Out Boy performed at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration concert in January, but haven’t released new music since 2019’s “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” and their collaborative remix of 100 gecs’ “hand crushed by a mallet.” Weezer, on the other hand, has already released two new albums this year. OK Human came out in January and Van Weezer came out at the start of May.

Hella Mega North American Tour Dates:

7/24/21 – Dallas, TX – Globe Life Field

7/27/21 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

7/29/21 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

7/31/21 – Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

8/1/21 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

8/4/21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

8/5/21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/8/21 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/10/21 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

8/13/21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/15/21 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/17/21 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

8/19/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

8/20/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizen’s Bank Park

8/23/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

8/25/21 – Denver, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/27/21 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

8/29/21 – San Diego, CA – PetCo Park

9/1/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9/3/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

9/6/21 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Photo credit: Brett Padelford