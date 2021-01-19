Weezer Announces New Album OK, Human for January 2021 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 19th, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Weezer are releasing their previously-teased album OK, Human on January 29, with lead single “All My Favorite Songs” arriving Thursday, January 21. Fans had been led to believe that their forthcoming hard rock-inspired record Van Weezer would be the band’s next album (which is still due May 7), so the announcement that OK, Human is due first next week comes as a surprise.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo had said a while back that OK, Human would be a piano-based record with string parts recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Last week, Weezer also shared a Spotify playlist called “All My Favorite Songs,” perhaps giving a hint at the influences for the album. On it are songs by Neil Young, REO Speedwagon, Johnny Cash, Toni Braxton, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Céline Dion and Sinéad O’Connor.

Limited edition vinyl and CD pre-orders for the album will go up at weezerwebstore.com this Thursday at midnight ET. The colored vinyl options include “Control Room Chaos” splatter, “Test Tube Clear,” “Alien Slime Green,” “Weezer Flesh” and standard black.

This announcement comes after three singles have been released from their other upcoming album Van Weezer already, “The Beginning of the End,” “Hero” and “End of the Game.” The first of those was released with the soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music and the third came with an 8-bit video game of the same name.

OK, Human Tracklist:

1. All My Favorite Songs

2. Aloo Gobi

3. Grapes Of Wrath

4.Numbers

5. Playing My Piano

6. Mirror Image

7. Screens

8. Bird With A Broken Wing

9. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens For A Reason

11. Here Comes The Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits

Photo credit: Brett Padelford