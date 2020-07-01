Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 Hella Mega Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King July 1st, 2020 - 7:17 PM

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced the rescheduled dates for their Hella Mega Tour. The tour was originally set to occur this summer, however due to COVID-19 dates were forced to be pushed back. Rescheduled tour dates will have the bands set to play the same venues they were originally supposed to, with tickets purchased for the previous dates remaining valid for the rescheduled tour.

The bands announced they would be postponing the tour last month via a shared Instagram page. The new tour dates will now begin in Perth, Australia rather than its original beginning in Paris, France. The tour also now ends in Commerce City, CO instead of Philadelphia, PA. Much of the tour’s order was switched around to accommodate being able to play at the original venues.

The bands announced the new Hella Mega tour dates via their shared Instagram, offering the extensive list of dates available on the tour’s website.

The tour’s website also states for fans who had purchased tickets throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and are now unable to attend the rescheduled dates to get in touch with the ticket agency used through purchase for information regarding a refund.

All three of the bands had announced a new album the same day as the tour original announcement, which included Green Day’s Father of All, Fall out Boy’s Greatest Hits and Weezer’s Van Weezer, whose release was scheduled for last May, but has now been postponed.The bands have not yet announced the venue for their show in Dublin, Ireland, however the original venue was scheduled to be at RDS Arena.

Hella Mega Tour rescheduled tour dates:

11/08/20 – HBF Park – Perth, Australia *

11/11/20 – Marvel Stadium – Melbourne, Australia *

11/14/20 – Bankwest Stadium – Sydney, Australia *

11/17/20 – Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane, Australia *

11/20/20 – Forsyth Barr Stadium – Dunedin, New Zealand *

11/22/20 – Mt Smart Stadium – Auckland, New Zealand *

06/09/21 – Ernst-Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austra

06/20/21 – Paris La Defense Arena – Paris, France

06/21/21 – Antwerps Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

06/23/21 – Stadspark – Groningen, Netherlands

06/25/21 – London Stadium – London, England

06/26/21 – John Smith’s Stadium – Huddersfield, England

06/28/21 – Bellahouston Park – Glasgow, Scotland

06/30/21 – TBA – Dublin, Ireland

07/14/21 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA ^

07/17/21 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA ^

07/18/21 – Petco Park – San Diego, CA ^

07/20/21 – Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA ^

07/24/21 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX ^

07/27/21 – Truist Park – Atlanta, GA ^

07/29/21 – Minute Maid Park – Houston, TX ^

07/31/21 – TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL ^

08/01/21 – Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL ^

08/04/21 – Citi Field – Queens, NY ^

08/05/21 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA ^

08/08/21 – Nationals Park – Washington, D.C. ^

08/10/21 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI ^

08/13/21 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA ^

08/15/21 – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL ^

08/17/21 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario ^

08/19/21 – PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA ^

08/20/21 – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA ^

08/23/21 – Target Field – Minneapolis, MN ^

08/25/21 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO ^

* w/ The Beths

^ w/ The Interrupters

