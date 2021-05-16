Go Ahead and Die Release New Song About the Plight of the Unhoused on New Song “Roadkill”

Home News Krista Marple May 16th, 2021 - 6:08 PM

Go Ahead and Die officially shared their newest track “Roadkill” to address the homeless population in Los Angeles. The song is set to be featured on their forthcoming self-titled album, which is due out on June 11 via Nuclear Blast.

Max Cavalera, frontman of Go Ahead and Die, stated, “‘Roadkill’ is about the homeless and the veterans left on the street to fight for themselves after they offered to sacrifice their lives for us. It’s a cry for desperation for homeless people who society views as roadkill.”

“Roadkill” is a heavy track that highlights aggressive vocal tones and instrumental sounds. The overall vibe the song gives off helps relay the message that the band is trying to get across to their listeners. “Suffocating heat/ As the world burns/ Starving in the streets/ Bloody concrete/ Trapped in this empty shell/ Sick left like roadkill.”

Igor Amadeus Cavalera, son of Max and fellow member of Go Ahead and Die, added to his father’s statement, “‘Roadkill’ is a track written for those currently living without shelter. No human should be forced out of their home, no human should have to live on the streets. ‘Roadkill’ is a look into the frustrating reality of worldwide homelessness.”

Go Ahead and Die, who also feature Khemmis drummer Zach Coleman, recently released their single “Truckload Full Of Bodies,” which came alongside a music video. The track came not long after the band released their third teaser for the upcoming album. In late February, they had released a tease of new music accompanied by video footage of them in the studio. They continued to post the teasers on their Facebook page until they officially announced the release of the album.