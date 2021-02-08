Max Cavalera’s New Band Go Ahead and Die Shares First Tease of New Music

Home News Danielle Joyner February 8th, 2021 - 12:04 PM

Max Cavalera and his new band, Go Ahead and Die have shared the first tease of the music they’ve been creating for their debut. The group has been working on their debut album which will release at a future date.

The band consists of two generations of Cavalera’s as Max Cavalera of Soulfly and his son, Igor Amadeus Cavalera along with metal band Khemmis’ drummer, Zach Coleman have all joined to form Go Ahead and Die. Max Cavalera announced last month that he had created the new band and since the group has signed with Nuclear Blast Records.

The band posted a teaser video via Facebook which shows “behind-the-scenes” footage of what the band has been working on. The video shows the father-son duo practicing some guitar chords. Check out the teaser below:

While working with his new band, Max Cavalera is also a member of rock bands Soulfly and Killer Be Killed, and Nailbomb. Last year, Killer Be Killed released their second studio album Reluctant Hero. Cavalera is currently also working with Soulfly on their 12th studio album which is set to release later this year.

Along with working with Go Ahead And Die, Zach Coleman has been working with Khemmis on their new studio album which will be produced by Dave Otero. The band’s past studio albums include Absolution which was released in 2015, Hunted, released in 2016 and Desolation, released in 2018.