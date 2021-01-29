Max Cavalera Forms Death Metal Band Go Ahead and Die with His Son Igor and Khemmis Drummer, Signs with Nuclear Blast

Home News Danielle Joyner January 29th, 2021 - 1:25 PM

Father and Son duo Mac Cavalera (Soulfly frontman) and Igor Amadeus Cavalera have united to create a new band called Go Ahead and Die and have added Zach Coleman of the band Khemmis on drums. The new death metal band has just signed with Nuclear Blast Record and have been working on releasing their debut album.

In the midst of working with a new band, Mac Cavalera has had his hands full as he is a former member of the group Nailbomb, vocalist of the heavy metal group, Killer Be Killed and has also been working with his original band, Soulfly. The band has recently announced that they have been in the studio working on their 12th studio album. The band is also scheduled to perform at the Judas Priest-curated Warlando Metal Fest on September 11 at the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida.

Mac Cavalera’s vocals have been featured on Killer Be Killed’s album Reluctant Hero. The group’s album ranked number 16 on Mxdwn’s very own “50 Best Albums of 2020” list.

Cavalera’s son Igor has also had his foot heavily in the music industry as he is a founding member and drummer of band Sepultura. Igor Cavalera wrote the band’s 2003 single “Apes of God” which they performed socially-distant back in December.

“One of a kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude! Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman (Black Curse, Khemmis) inspired me! Extreme times calls for extreme music!” Mac Cavalera expressed in a statement about the new band.

Go Ahead And Die’s sound “mixes the elements of death and thrash metal, with early Celtic Frost influences and a punk attitude.” Nuclear Blast also shared their views on the band also in a statement saying, “For such a heavy, brutal, and pissed-off record; Go Ahead And Die will leave any metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine fuck off attitude that speaks about today’s horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in metal and we are happy to be a part of the journey.”