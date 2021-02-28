Go Ahead and Die Posts New Studio Teaser

Home News Anna Scott February 28th, 2021 - 12:45 PM

The death metal band Go Ahead and Die has posted another teaser of potential new music from an upcoming album via Nuclear Blast. The band is comprised of father-and-son duo Max and Igor Amadeus Cavalera, along with metal band Khemmis’ drummer, Zach Coleman.

The clip features the band playing a new riff from their studio, and is the third teaser they have released so far on their Facebook. Although the band has not officially released details on the release of their music, they have kept fans assured they’re in the process with the clips.

Watch the teaser here:

Max Cavalera has remained busy with his other bands as well – he is also a part of the metal groups Soulfly and Killer Be Killed. Soulfly has recently confirmed that they are also in the studio working on their 12th studio album set for release later this year. They are also signed to Nuclear Blast Records. Soulfly’s previous record was 2018’s Ritual. His other group, Killer Be Killed, shared a new record, Reluctant Hero, last November after a six year hiatus.

Drumer Coleman is also busy with his other group, Khemmis, who recently shared that they have booked studio time to create new music with producer Dave Otero. The doom metal group shared an EP, Doomed Heavy Metal, last April.