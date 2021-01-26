Former The Chariot and Norma Jean Singer’s Band ’68 Announces New Album Give One Take One for March 2021 Release and Shares Video for Raucous New Song “The Knife, The Knife, The Knife”

Home News Adam Benavides January 26th, 2021 - 7:26 PM

Famed Atlanta duo ’68 have released a brand new single and corresponding video “The Knife, The Knife, The Knife” created by vocalist and Josh Scogin (The Chariot, Norma Jean). The new track serves as the lead single off the band’s upcoming third full-length studio album, Give One Take One, which will be released on Friday, March 26 via the Cooking Vinyl record label. The new album was produced by Grammy-winner Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains) and is currently available to pre-order online.

The new track sees Scogin and ’68 drummer Nikko Yamada offer their signature, blues-inspired sound while rocking through perhaps their catchiest work yet. The song comes complete with a dynamic mix of doom and alternative rock and an equally-impressive thumping chorus. The clip is shot as a sort of video scrapbook as the camera jumps from various photos of the duo that come to life in the frame. Fans of the duo will surely be excited by the release, which signals more of what the group is known for with some invigorating and fresh elements.

Discussing the band’s announcement, Scogin says the upcoming music represents some of the most dynamic work the duo has created to date. “Of all the music I’ve created over the years, this album holds some of my very favorite moments, lyrically, musically, and even mentally; I travel down several roads that are equal parts therapeutic to get off my chest and terrifying to share with the world,” says Scogin. “You can hear the passion and the sincerity that Nick, Nikko, and I have for the art of creating sounds. I’m so proud of this album and humbled by the journey that it took to get here. And if I’m honest, the vast majority of my thoughts are circled around the hope that we will be able to perform these songs live one day soon.”

Give One Take One follows the musical duo’s 2020 EP, Love Is Ain’t Dead, which was also recorded with Raskulinecz after their touring plans in support of iconic rock acts Korn and Faith No More were derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic last year.

Give One Take One Track List:

1. “The Knife, The Knife, The Knife”

2. “Bad Bite”

3. “Nickels and Diamonds”

4. “What You Feed”

5. “What You Starve”

6. “The Silence, The Silence, The Silence”

7. “Life And Debt”

8. “Lovers In Death”

9. “Nervous Passenger”

10. “The Storm, The Storm, The Storm”