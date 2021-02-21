’68 Cranks Up the Energy on New Song “Bad Bite”

Home News Krista Marple February 21st, 2021 - 6:53 PM

Atlanta-based punk duo ’68 have released their new single “Bad Bite” from the highly anticipated album Give One Take One due out on March 26. The upcoming full-length album will be released under Cooking Vinyl Records and was produced by Nick Raskulinecz who is known for working with bands like the Foo Fighters and Rush.

“Bad Bite” is an electric tune with magnetic riffs, explosive drumming and scratchy punk vocals. The music video that was released alongside it is a hand-drawn animation of the band performing that contributes to the aesthetic that the song holds. The video also sporadically shows images of teeth, which are mentioned in the lyrics. “We are one in the same/ I think we sing the very same song/ We are one in the same/ I think we sing the very same song/ We are just bones and teeth/ We are just bones and teeth.”

“The ‘subliminal’ messages are actually what became kind of like a journal for me. A big of a ‘dear diary’ during the 2020 year of lemons. My computer is old and slow so I had to work on this video in small little, 3 second chunks each so, there was one moment that I assumed it would never actually be released to the public, but I had to finish it because I made a promise to myself a few years back that if I start something, I have to finish it…,” said Josh Scogin of ’68.

’68 consists of Scogin, who previously formed the hardcore punk band The Chariot and Nikko Yamada. Scogin formed ’68 in 2013. The small band’s first album, In Humor and Sadness, debuted a No. 1 on Billboard’s New Artist Chart shortly after its release in 2014.

Love Is Ain’t Dead is ’68’s most recent release. The LP came out in September of 2020 and features four hard-hitting tracks. The duo had plans to tour with Korn and Faith No More following the release of the LP but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the canceled was unable to move forward with its original plans.