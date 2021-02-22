Faith No More, System of a Down, Korn Los Angeles Concerts Moved to Fall 2021

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 11:13 AM

The two headlining Los Angeles concerts featuring Faith No More, System of a Down and Korn at the Banc of California Stadium have been postponed to October 22 and 23. These performances were first announced last year and eventually pushed until this May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will also feature Helmet and Russian Circles as openers.

According to a statement posted by Faith No More on social media, ticketholders for the May concert received an email regarding refund options, however those who did not receive a notice can contact organizers here. Ticketholders who have the original May dates can use those to get entry into the October shows.

If you cannot make the new date or prefer a refund, you should have received an email with your refund options. If you did not receive an email, please contact your point of purchase. For more information please visit: https://t.co/NUJkWH48qv. — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) February 22, 2021

“Our shows at Banc of California in May w/ System Of A Down, Korn, Helmet & Russian Circles have now been rescheduled to October 22 & 23. Your ticket will be honored accordingly,” Faith No More wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully this will be the last time the dates are moved because we’re very excited to see you all.”

Faith No More postponed their Australia and New Zealand tours to next year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently have no plans to record new music. According to Brian “Head” Welch, Korn is preparing to release music some time this year.

Last year was a busy one for System of a Down, who debuted their first new singles in 15 years “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” in November. The group’s frontman Serj Tankian is planning to release a new EP called Elasticity next month.

Tour Dates:

10/22 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles

10/23 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat