Dropkick Murphys Announces First Music Event without In-Person Audience at a Major U.S. Venue Streaming Outta Fenway Live Stream Concert with Special Guest Bruce Springsteen

Drew Feinerman May 18th, 2020 - 11:37 AM

Massachusetts based Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys have announced Streaming Outta Fenway, the country’s first virtual, audience-less concert to be cast from a major U.S. sporting venue. The event, which will feature the legendary Bruce Springsteen, will take place next Friday, May 29th, at 6 PM eastern standard time, and can be accessed through the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Dropkick Murphys has had its history with Fenway Park, as they have played in the venue multiple times in the past. However, this one will be both historic and unprecedented, as the band will take the stage in the infield of Fenway Park for the first time, and possible the only time, in music history.

This won’t be the first time the band has adjusted their live performance to fit the new normal presented by the pandemic; Dropkick Murphys had a joint tour planned throughout the month of May with Rancid, but had to eventually cancel because of the pandemic. The band also held a Streaming Up To Boston show instead of their scheduled performance in Boston that was supposed to take place on St. Patrick’s Day.

All of the proceeds raised from Streaming Outta Fenway will be donated to multiple charities, and is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega, a leading provider of digital transformation software. The charities that will receive donations include Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

Check out the official Streaming Outta Fenway flyer below:

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz