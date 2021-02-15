Dropkick Murphys Announce March 2021 St. Patricks Day Livestream Still Locked Down

Home News Danielle Joyner February 15th, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys has announced that they will be performing in a St. Patrick’s Day livestream titled “Dropkick Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021… Still Locked Down”. The livestream will be hosted by a Boston-based tech company Pega and sponsored by YOU, according to a recent press release.

The livestream follows the band’s annual tradition of hosting a St. Patrick’s Day performance as a band. The band hosted the same livestream celebration last year, titled “Streaming Up From Boston” after Boston Blowout concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

The band will perform a number of fan favorite tunes along with songs from their newest studio album which doesn’t have a definite release date just yet. Among these selections will be the band’s newest single, “I Wish You Were Here”, a single that the band dropped separately from their album. The concert will be streamed worldwide via DKMstream.com on March 17 at 7 p.m.

The group’s founder Ken Casey explained in the press release, “Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always.” Fans who donate during the live stream will see their names scroll across the bottom of the screen during the concert.

The livestream is just one of the many charitable efforts that the band has made. The group’s St. Patrick’s Day livestream last year has been watched more than 13 million times across all platforms and was featured on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and in the Wall Street Journal. The concert also raised over $60,000 via the band’s charitable organization, The Claddagh Fund.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz