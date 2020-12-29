Dropkick Murphys Share Nostalgic New Video for “I Wish You Were Here”

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 6:20 PM

Boston rock outfit Dropkick Murphys have released a new music video for “I Wish You Were Here” which is a standalone single also released as a 7″. The group will be planning a new album release for next year, however this project does not have a title, track list or set release date.

“I Wish You Were Here” is filmed in a nostalgic style, as its black and white images are presented with a grain-filled aesthetic. The video shows Dropkick Murphy’s frontman Ken Casey walking through a graveyard as images of the band performing are cut in between. This song blends the group’s traditional Celtic folk style with modern rock vocals, but it retains an anthemic feel that captures the spirit of an old 19th century pub.

Although the group have not released a new studio album since 2017’s 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, they’ve been extremely active, debuting a new single “Smash Shit Up” in February. The group also held a massive live stream event at Fenway Park, where they performed the songs “Rose Tattoo” and “American Land” alongside Bruce Springsteen. They also held the Streaming Up From Boston live stream this year in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

“The lyrics in 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory follow a strict repeated formula, frequently touching upon the struggles of the Irish-Bostonian middle class, with blaring, repetitive choruses that one could raise a pint to,” mxdwn reviewer Christopher Fastiggi explained. “However, there are glimmers of some very heartfelt writing, even if the lyrics may be simple.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz