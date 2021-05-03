Gojira Announces Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin May 3rd, 2021 - 1:14 PM

French metal band Gojira have announced their upcoming tour dates for the winter of 2021. The band will tour beginning in October for their newest album, Fortitude, which was released April 30, 2021.

The winter tour dates will take Gojira through the southern United States, before bringing them through a few dates in the northeast and midwest. They announced the 14 winter dates in addition to their fall dates, which begin in August.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on May 4, 2021, and general sale begins May 7, 2021. Gojira will be joined by Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry for their tour dates between Oct. 11 and Oct. 29. To purchase tickets, click here.