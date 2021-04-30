Gojira Explores A Buddhist Temple In New Music Video For “The Chant”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 30th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

According to The prp, French metal band Gojira has revealed a new music video for their song “The Chant.” The single comes from their anticipated LP Fortitude, which is expected on April 20, 2021 via Roadrunner Records. Directed by Russel Brownley and conceived by frontman Joe Duplantier, the video was filmed in India in 2019.

The music video “Examines the plight of refugee children from Tibet who fled their homeland in an attempt to preserve their culture following China’s invasion of the country in 1949.”

Duplantier shares that Tibetan culture has been a major influence on the group’s approach to lyrics and art as a whole, revealing “This work is inspired by the reading of Tenzin Tsundue’s poetry. A righteous Tibetan activist, that describes the cultural genocide perpetrated on its people.”

The guitarist/vocalist explains, “We’ve always been sensitive to the Tibetan struggle. One of the wisest and most compassionate traditions, victim of the worst human rights violations imaginable since its invasion in 1949.”

Watch the music video for “The Chant” here:

Leading with an introduction that gives background information on the concept, the video depicts the group giving a passionate performance of the melodic and emotional song. Tibetan imagery accompanies the band’s performance as viewers follow the journey of a young boy sent off to preserve his culture after China’s invasion of the region.

Earlier this month, Gojira released another single from their upcoming album titled “Into The Storm.” Duplantier describes the track as being “Infused with the concept of civil disobedience” and “Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world.”

In February of this year, the group unveiled a music video for their song “Born For One Thing,” In the same month, the French rockers revealed the song titles for their upcoming album Fortitude, as well as an album teaser video. In March, they followed up with the release of a music video for “Amazonia.”

