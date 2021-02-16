Gojira Reveal Song Titles of Upcoming Album and Post Teaser As Fans Speculate About Release Date

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 7:52 PM

Gojira has revealed the song titles for their upcoming album on a new teaser uploaded onto the group’s website here. Each of these song titles are hidden behind cryptic symbols, which are revealed when a user clicks on the icon. Each of these symbols also appear on a silent teaser uploaded by the band on Facebook. The website is also hosted on a subdirectory of “430,” which many fans have interpreted as an April 30 release date. If these teasers are correct, the record will have 11 new songs.

It appears that the song “Another World” will be featured on this upcoming record, after having its official music video released last August. This single served as the group’s first record in four years and was produced by the band’s Joe Duplantier and mixed by Andy Wallace.

“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World,'” Gojira’s singer, guitarist and producer Joe Duplantier explained. “Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.”

Gojira’s most recent studio album Magma was released back in 2016 and saw the band take their metal style into various territories. Songs like “Pray” have a psychedelic vibe due to its flutes and tribal drums, while “Yellow Stone” goes into a slower doom metal vibe. “Listening to the album can feel intoxicating at times, due to how seamlessly the familiar is intermingled with the new and bizarre,” mxdwn reviewer Sam Skopp explained.

Upcoming Gojira Record tracklist

1. “Born For One Thing”

2. “Amazonia”

3. “Another World”

4. “Hold On!”

5. “New Found”

6. “Fortitude”

7. “The Chant”

8. “Sphinx”

9. “Into The Storm”

10. “The Trails”

11. “Grind”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat