Gojira Share Pounding New Ode to Civil Disobedience “Into The Storm”

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 3:45 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Gojira has shared “Into the Storm,” the fourth single from their upcoming album Fortitude. The album will be released on April 30 via Roadrunner Records.

“This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist, Joe Duplantier, said about the song in a press statement. “Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!”

An official lyric video had been released alongside the song, the background depicting a warrior and sepia-coated images of the band. “Into the Storm” begins with a riling guitar riff, clanging instrumentals similar to that of an oncoming train signal humming in the background. Deuplantier shouts his first rugged vocals, the guitar taking over as he screams “Say something about awakening.” His lyrics beg for revolution, emotion thick in each word.

“Into the Storm” follows the band’s recent single “Amazonia,” with proceeds from the track raising money for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB). Since the track premiered in March, it has raised over $120,000.

“We don’t want to just release a song called ‘Amazonia’ – we want to do something on top of that,” Duplainter had said. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

The band also began an auction that sees them selling off items such as signed guitars, memorabilia and more as a means to help raise money for APIB. Prior to the release of the single “Amazonia,” the band had also shared “Born For One Thing” and “Another World.” Fortitude will arrive as the band’s first album in five years, following 2016’s Magma.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat