Gojira Announces New Album Fortitude for April 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Born For One Thing”

February 17th, 2021

Heavy metal outfit Gojira has finally announced their first new studio album in five years Fortitude, which will be released on April 30 via Roadrunner Records. The group have also unveiled a new music video for “Born For One Thing,” which was directed by Charles De Meyer with cinematography from Maximiliaan Dierickx.

“Born For One Thing” features crisp cinematography, with a sharp cinematic style that fits its thriller concept, as a man is shown chasing a woman throughout a museum. These shots are cut between images of the band performing this hard hitting heavy metal track, with strong riffs and harsh vocals in the beginning, which fades out into eerie high pitched guitar chords by its end.

The lyrical content from “Born For One Thing” is heavily inspired by Tibetan and Thai philosophers, which reinforce the song’s anti-commercialist stance. While the track has an egalitarian message, it still retains Gojira’s confrontational style.

“We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” frontman Joe Duplantier explained in a press release. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

Fortitude‘s announcement was preceded by a couple of teasers that revealed its tracklist and release date. Their 2020 single “Another World,” which was accompanied by an animated music video, will also be present on the forthcoming album. Their latest studio album Magma came out in 2016 and saw the group blend some elements of psychedelic rock with metal. Gojira are also set to tour this August and September.

Fortitude tracklist

1. “Born For One Thing”

2. “Amazonia”

3. “Another World”

4. “Hold On!”

5. “New Found”

6. “Fortitude”

7. “The Chant”

8. “Sphinx”

9. “Into The Storm”

10. “The Trails”

11. “Grind”

Tour Dates

8/12 ­- Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

8/15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/19 – Toronto, ON, Canada – RBC Echo Beach

8/20 – Laval, QC, Canada – Place Bell

8/21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/23 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

8/24 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

8/28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

8/29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

9/2 – Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/3 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

9/8 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

9/10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

9/21 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

9/22 – Portland, OR – Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat