Gojira Highlights the Struggle of Indiginous South American Tribes in New Video for “Amazonia”

Anna Scott March 26th, 2021 - 1:28 PM

The French metal band Gojira have shared another single, “Amazonia” off their upcoming album Fortitude. Fortitude will be released April 30 via Roadrunner Records.

“Amazonia” follows “Born For One Thing” that was shared along with the announcement of the album at the end of February. The “Amazonia” video is directed by Charles De Meyer and features clips of people and landscapes of Brazil between shots of the band playing the single. The track itself incorporates indigenous instruments incredibly into the stunning rock piece, along with incredibly lyricism.

Check out “Amazonia” here:

The single aims to shed light on the crisis impacting the Amazon and its indigenous communities. Vocalist and guitarist Joe Duplantier shared “This is a call for Unity. The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!”

With the video, the band shared that “Proceeds from the single song will go to The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (AIPD), which supports the indigenous victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labour, violence, and harassment.” The band is also running another fundraiser with the auctioning of many items including a Duplantier signature guitar hand engraved by Duplantier with artwork celebrating Amazonian wildlife.

Gojira’s upcoming album was teased prior to its official announcement. The band’s single from 2020 “Another World” was their first new song in four years and will also feature on the upcoming album. Fortitude, Gojira’s exciting upcoming album, will be shared on April 30.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat