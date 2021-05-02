Gorgon City Announces Fall 2021 Tour

Home News Aaron Grech May 2nd, 2021 - 10:02 PM

Electronic music duo Gorgon City has announced a Fall 2021 tour, which will kick-off in Seattle, Washington at the Showbox SoDo in September and wrap up at London’s Printworks mid-December. The group will be touring in support of their upcoming studio album Olympia, which will come out via Astralwerks on June 25. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Olympia takes influence from Greek mythology as its title suggests, with the record hosting an epic 18 tracks that show the group venture into a number of different sonic territories, akin to a Homeric epic. The album will include songs such as the Sofi Tukker collaboration “House Arrest” and “You’ve Done Enough,” an intoxicating deep house track that’s accompanied by a magnificent drop.

It’s been a busy couple of years for Gorgon City, who released their Realm EP last December and a collaborative deep house single “Foolproof” alongside producer Hayden James in March. In 2019 the group released a slew of singles such as “Delicious,” “Go Slow” featuring ROMÉO, “Elizabeth Street,” “Baggage” alongside Gryffin and “Nobody” with Drama. Gorgon City’s latest studio album, Escape, was released in 2018.

“If the London duo were to produce more grimy, darker tracks like ‘Hear That,’ then they would be able to tap into an undervalued and oft-overlooked section of music that needs these dark, deep house/grime combos,” mxdwn reviewer Francisco Martinez explained. “Other than that, Escape is just another brick in the wall that is the current house music scene.”

Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/17 – Seattle – Showbox SoDo

9/23 – Chico – El Rey is Theater

9/24 – San Francisco – The Midway

9/30 – Salt Lake City – SKY SLC

10/1 – Detroit – Magic Stick

10/2 – Washington – Echostage

10/7 – Charleston – Trio

10/8 – Charlotte – World

10/9 – Boston – Big Night Live

10/14 – Minneapolis – Exchange Nightclub

10/15 – Houston – Stereo Live

10/16 – Dallas – Stereo Live

10/17 – Tallahassee – Potbelly’s

10/21 – Columbus – The Bluestone

10/22 – Atlanta – District

10/24 – Gainesville – Vivid Sky Warehouse Backlot

10/28 – Denver – Mission Ballroom

10/29 – Chicago – Radius

10/31 – Austin – The Concourse Project

11/5 – Los Angeles – Shrine Expo Hall

11/6 – Brooklyn – The Great Hall

11/12 – Leeds – Academy

12/10 – Manchester – Albert Hall

12/11 – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory

12/17 – London – Printworks