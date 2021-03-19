Hayden James, Gorgon City and Nat Dunn Collaborate on New House Song “Foolproof”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 19th, 2021 - 10:23 PM

Songwriter and producer Hayden James has released his first single of the year, titled “Foolproof.” The song features talent from artists like Gorgon City and Australian singer/songwriter, Nat Dunn.’

Hayden James made his claim to fame in 2013 with the release of “Permission to Love.” Since then, he has created a variety of tracks in the indie, pop and electronic music scenes.

Hayden James shared his thoughts about the newest track in a recent press release saying, “Foolproof is a very special record for me… I’m such a big fan of Gorgon City and of course Nat Dunn and this song came together so naturally in the studio. Great to have this record, as it was the last studio session I had before lockdown.”

“Foolproof” has a dance feel, with an uptempo beat. The lyrics start at the beginning of the song and have a clean and energizing tone.

Check out the track below.

Gorgon City is a dance duo known for fan favorites “Ready For Your Love ” with MNEK, “There For You” featuring MK and even “House Arrest” featuring Sofi Tukker. Over the span of their career, they have seen almost 1.5 billion streams from their music.

Nat Dunn also commented on her feelings towards the new song in the press release stating, “‘Foolproof’ is about unanticipated romance in a world where I was moving so fast for so long – I had never stood still. It was the anchoring effect of that love that felt like anything was possible.”

Check out the single artwork below.