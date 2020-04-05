Gorgon City Join Forces With Chicago Dance Duo Drama To Release New Single “Nobody”

Home News Peter Mann April 5th, 2020 - 12:13 PM

English dance duo Gorgon City released their latest single and accompanied music video for “Nobody”, this past Thursday, April 2, collaborating with Chicago-based electronic/dance duo DRAMA. According to a press release, Gorgon City’s newly released single “‘Nobody’ is a deviation in sonic feel for them as producers and for their own imprint Realm. ‘Nobody’ shows the acts varied and versatile production range, downtempo but retaining its energetic feel, with a soulful vocal at its core making it a standout and unique release.”

Gorgon City is comprised of house music producers Kye “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott. The duo have released two full length studio albums including their 2014 debut album Sirens, via Virgin EMI/Black Butter Records, and their sophomore studio album 2018’s Escape, via Virgin EMI. Gogon City as of late have released a borage of singles off their own music imprint REALM. As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, “For Gorgon City their REALM releases came in thick and fast last year to include singles; ‘Lick Shot,’ ‘Delicious,’ “Elizabeth Street,’ and Roped In’. Further collaborations propelled the duo with US dance royalty Kaskade on ‘Go Slow’ reaching No.1 on the Billboard Dance Chart.”

Chicago, Illinois natives DRAMA have also paved their own path collaborating with a couple of their hometown’s illustrious hip hop acts. According to the aforementioned press release, “DRAMA are Ne’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa, a multicultural collaboration blurring the lines between R&B, Soul and Dance. The pair have self-released several EPs and have just released their debut album as well as previously working with Chance the Rapper and Kanye West.” DRAMA released their debut album Dance With Me, via Ghostly International, earlier this year on February 14.

The aforementioned press release furthers that the collaboration between Gorgon City and DRAMA birthed a music video that features choreography in the newly released video, “…involving a street dance interpretation of ‘West Side Story’, shot in DRAMA’s hometown of Chicago with a local street dance crew, paying homage to the city that inspired Gorgon City & Drama’s collaboration.”

To listen to “Nobody” stream below, via YouTube.