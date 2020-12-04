Gorgon City Releases Realm EP And Shares Trippy Visualizer For New Single “Trapdoor”

Home News Maia Anderson December 4th, 2020 - 6:35 PM

English electronic music production duo Gorgon City have released their new Realm EP, bearing the same name as the record label they launched in 2017. The pair also released a new single, “Trapdoor,” a playful, euphoric dance beat.

The Realm EP consists of four tracks: “Trapdoor,” “Grooves On The Vinyl,” “Roped In” and “Elizabeth Street.” All of the tracks besides “Trapdoor” have been previously released.

“Trapdoor” is a dancefloor-focused song with a playful, snappy beat featuring the classic repetitive structure of a house beat with build ups and beat drops. The duo released a trippy accompanying visualizer to go along with the song with bright flashes of light and strobe effects. They also said they are planning a string of live shows in 2021.

“Elizabeth Street” is a progressive house track with a mellow town that could be played in a club or as a standalone track.

The pair consists of Kye “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott. They’ve released two full length studio albums, including their debut album Sirens in 2014 which was released via Virgin EMI/Black Butter Records and their sophomore album, Escape, which was released in 2018 via Virgin EMI.

They recently collabed with Sofi Tukker, another electronic music duo, for the song “House Arrest,” which was released in May. In July, Sofi Tukker released a video for the song, a massive compilation of the duo’s daily live streamed DJ sets that they started at the beginning of quarantine, mixed with footage of their fans dancing to their music.

The electronic music festival Electric Daisy Carnival Europe announced in late September that its phase one lineup for the 2021 festival — which is set to take place at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, Portugal from June 18 to June 20 — will feature Gorgon City along with Marshmello, Alesso, Diplo, DJ Snake and more.

In April, Gorgon City released the single “Nobody” and an accompanying music video in a collaboration with Chicago-based electronic/dance duo DRAMA. Last year, the duo released a string of singles off of their Realm label, including “Lick Shot”’ “Delicious,” “Elizabeth Street” and “Roped In.” They also collaborated with Kaskade on “Go Slow,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s dance chart.

Realm EP tracklist: