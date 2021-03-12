Korn Announces April 2021 Live Stream Korn: Monumental from Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience

Home News Danielle Joyner March 12th, 2021 - 2:44 PM

Multi-platinum metal band Korn has officially announced the details of their upcoming livestream event titled KORN: MONUMENTAL. The stream is set to take place Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The concert will broadcast internationally from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience. The performance from the band will highlight classic and fan-favorite tracks from throughout the band’s career.

The band was unable to go on tour following the release of their latest project, The Nothing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group will use this livestream performance to finally perform some tracks from the album.

Tickets for the show are will go on sale Saturday, March 27 here. fans will also have the option of purchasing bundles and V.I.P experiences, which will include merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet and greet with the members of the band. The V.I.P experience will be made available as a digital download for fans to commemorate the event.

Korn’s vocalist, Jonathan Davis shared a message to fans in a recent press release about the event saying, “We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

Aside from preparing for their livestream performance, Korn has also been working on new music to release this year, according to band’s guitarist and background vocalist, Brian “Head” Kemp. Kemp stated that the band is “trying to come up with something fresh and new for 2021 and beyond.”

Korn, along with a number of other bands (Faith No More, System Of A Down, etc.) have had their shows at Banc of California postponed and rescheduled to Fall. The shows were first announced last year and were rescheduled to May of this year due to the pandemic and were now pushed back to October 22 and 23.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz