Melvins Announces Melvins TV, Volume 3: May Day! May Day! May Day! Live Stream

Home News Ellie Lin April 19th, 2021 - 3:07 PM

American rock band Melvins announced Melvins TV, Volume 3: May Day! May Day! May Day! Livestream for May 1, 2021. This is the band’s second livestream of 2021.

The band announced Melvins TV, a livestream series in December of 2020. Melvins TV, Volume 3: May Day! May Day! May Day! is the next and third livestream of the series. Previously, Melvins livestreamed on Valentine’s Day earlier this year and on New Year’s Eve.

The band released a trailer for their livestream on social media sites Facebook and YouTube.

The band has had several releases in the past year, including a new Mullet EP last year, a single in January titled “The Great Good Place,” and a new album, Working With God which included a single remake “I Fuck Around,” a remake of the Beach Boys’ “I Get Around.” For April Fool’s, the band announced an all-bass album to poke fun at their constant renewal of bassists.

The band was formed in 1983 and has had a slew of different musicians. The constants have been guitarist Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover.

In an interview with Guitar.com, Osborne said he’s “not very happy about the whole shutdown and all that stuff. I’m used to working. This is the longest… It’s almost a year since we played a live show. But what are you going to do?” Live stream tickets can be purchased here. The stream will be rewatchable on the band’s website until May 9, 2021.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado