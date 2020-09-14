Melvins Announces New Mullet EP As Melvins 1983 Lineup Featuring Original Drummer and Shares Ripping New Track “Bouncing Rick”

Home News Aaron Grech September 14th, 2020 - 10:25 PM

The Melvins have announced a new EP titled Mullet, which will be recorded by their Melvins 1983 lineup featuring Buzz Osborne (King Buzzo) on guitar, Dale Crover on Bass, and original member Mike Dillard on drums. The project’s first single “Bouncing Rick” has also been released.

“Bouncing Rick” is a riotous punk song with rapid tempos, catchy bass and guitar chords that charge through the track and an aggressive punk energy. King Buzzo’s cryptic vocal delivery gives it the added benefit of a post-punk feel.

“It’s actually a Melvins 1983 10” in the works! Its like Bullitt except the star of this early 80s b movie is a sleazebag who can’t drive for shit and spends his time stoned at a Dairy Queen hitting on teenage girls…MULLET,” Tom Hazelmeyer, the founder of Amphetamine Reptile Records wrote on Facebook.

Punknews reported that the group were planning on reuniting for their 1983 lineup five months ago, around the time they announced the release of their collaborative project with Mudhoney, White Lazy Boy. White Lazy Boy is a four song EP that came out back in June, and featured covers of Neil Young and Chuck Dukowski.

The band will be releasing a special 12″ vinyl collection, containing the B-Sides from their studio album Hostile Ambient Takeover, which were originally included in a 7″ series for the project. Several of these songs are covers, including the promotional track for this series “White Punks On Dope,” originally by The Tubes. King Buzzo recently teamed up with Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle for the psychedelic acoustic track “Delayed Clarity,” released in July.

Mullet EP

1. Fuck Around

2. Bouncing Rock

3. Caddy Daddy

4. Horse Faced Goon

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat