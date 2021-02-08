Melvins Announces Second Episode of Melvins TV Live Stream Divine Monkeyshines Valentines Day Special

Home News Aaron Grech February 8th, 2021 - 10:12 PM

Punk outfit Melvins have announced a second edition of their TV live stream, called the Divine Monkeyshines Valentines Day Special, which will take place on February 14 at 12 p.m. PST. This event will be broadcast on Veeps, with tickets starting at $5.

The band also held an interview with PunkNews, were each of its members gave their personal experiences with love and romantic relationships. The group’s frontman Buzz Osbourne responded with a sarcastic wit reminiscent of his charged song lyrics and over-the-top persona. When asked if he liked any love songs he suggested The Damned’s “Love Song,” Ted Nugent’s “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang” the latter of which is known for its sexual content. The following question asked if he had ever written a love song, where he responded: “As far as me writing love songs when it comes to lyrics I’m more of the hate and revenge type. I’ll leave the sappy love songs to Motörhead.”

The Melvins first holiday special, New Years Evil, featured a mix of pre-programmed content, alongside a live stream performance from the band. Their last stream featured six new songs, including “Edgar the Elephant,” “Anaconda,” “Hooch,” “Honey Bucket,” “The Kicking Machine” and “Evil New War God.”

Tis live stream announcement follows the Melvins 1983 release of “The Great Good Place,” which was featured on their latest studio album Working With God. This version of the lineup sees Dale Crover, the Melvins’ usual drummer on bass and original member Mike Dillard on drums. They released “Caddy Daddy” last month.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado