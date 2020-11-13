Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Mike Dillard Announce New Melvins 1983 Album Working With God For February 2021 Release, Share New Song “I Fuck Around”

Home News Maia Anderson November 13th, 2020 - 8:26 PM

Melvins 1983 will be releasing a new album February 26 called Working With God and have released a new single, “I Fuck Around,” a remake of The Beach Boys’ “I Get Around.” They will also be releasing on the same day a pair of limited edition vinyl reissues, Hostile Ambient Takeover and Gluey Porch Treatments.

Working With God is the second release from the 1983 iteration of the band, which features Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Mike Dillard. The first release was 2013’s Tres Cabrones.

The new single, “I Fuck Around,” is a raunchy twist of The Beach Boys’ 1963 “I Get Around.” Osborne said of the song: “It’s reflective of our 8th grade sense of humor, which we’ve never grown out of. We hope Brian Wilson doesn’t get mad.”

The track features a very similar melody to the original tune, but with pitched down vocals, heavier electric guitars and drums and a short electronic break at the end. It also replaces The Beach Boys’ opening line, “I’m gettin’ bugged driving up and down the same old strip, I gotta find a new place where the kids are hip,” with “I’m getting fucked fucking up and down this fucking street, I gotta find a fucking place where the fuck heads meet.”

The previous single, released in September, called “Bouncing Rick” is a much more standard metal tune featuring screeching guitars, lots of reverb and impressively fast guitar lines. The opening guitar riff sounds a bit like a sped up, metal version of Heart’s “Barracuda.” The band said the song is about Osborne and Dillard’s junior high biology teacher.

The new album as well as the reissues will be released via Ipecac Recordings.

In September, Melvins said they’d be releasing an EP called Mullet, but it appears the band decided to go with a full length album instead.

Last month, Crover announced a new solo record called Rat-A-Tat-Tat! and released the first single “Tougher.” The album is set to be released Jan. 15 and features 12 songs. It is a follow up to his solo debut, The Fickle Finger of Fate, which was released in 2017.

In August, Melvins released a cover of The Tubes’ “White Punks On Dope,” which was originally released as a 7″ B-Side for “Foaming” from their 2002 album Hostile Ambient Takeover. In June, the band along with Mudhoney released a four-song collaborative album White Lazy Boy.

Osborne had to cancel his spring 2020 tour dates in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crover in March joined producer Toshi Kasai, known as a frequent collaborator of Melvins, along with Matt Cameron of alternative rock band Pearl Jam; Coady Willis of Big Business; Clem Burke who has worked with Blondie and Eurythmics; Paul Christensen of Qui; hepa.Titus; Troy Zeigler, who has worked with Serj Tankian; and Joe Plummer, who has worked with Mister Heavenly and Cold War Kids, for Project D, an experimental project in which Kasai translates drum beats into a medley of music using analog synthesizers.

Working With God tracklist:

I Fuck Around Negative No No Bouncing Rick Caddy Daddy 1 Brian, The Horse-Faced Goon Brian The Horse-Faced Goon Boy Mike 1 Fuck You Fuck You The Great Good Place Hot Fish Hund Good Night Sweetheart

