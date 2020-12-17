Melvins Announces December 2020 Melvins TV: Volume 1, New Year’s Evil Live Stream

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 17th, 2020 - 8:50 PM

On New Year’s Eve, Melvins will be live streaming an event called Melvins TV: Volume 1, New Year’s Evil during which they’ll play five songs and include some interview footage and extras. It will take place at 12 p.m. PT on December 31.

Tickets are available for $5 through Veeps, which is where the show will be streamed. There are also merch bundle options available, including a concert t-shirt and/or event poster. Access to the stream will stay available for one week following the event.

Given it’s a “Volume 1,” Melvins promise this is just the first in a series of Melvins TV stream concerts. Frontman Buzz Osborne explained, “‘Melvins TV, New Year’s Evil’ is as close to a live show as we can get during this hideous pandemic. We’ll be doing more of these so tune in and enjoy! Happy New Year!”

The lineup for the performance will be vocalist Osborne aka King Buzzo, drummer Dale Crover and bassist Steve McDonald. This is a slightly different lineup than the Melvins 1983 lineup who play on Melvins’ upcoming album Working With God. On that, original drummer Mike Dillard returns to the kit and Crover takes over from McDonald on guitar.

Melvins 1983 have shared three songs from the upcoming album so far, “I Fuck Around,” “Bouncing Rick” and “Brain, the Horse-Faced Goon.” The full release is due February 26, 2021 Ipecac Recordings. Earlier this year, the McDonald-Crover-Osborne lineup of Melvins dropped a four song collaboration with Mudhoney.

King Buzzo also released an album this year with Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn called Gift of Sacrifice. It made it onto mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020 list at #42 and one of the songs off it, “Housing, Luxury, Energy” was also 42nd on our Top 50 Best Songs of 2020 list.

Crover has a new solo album on the way, Rat-a-Tat-Tat!, set for January 15. A few songs off it have been shared already, “Tougher,” “I Can’t Help You There” and “Shark Like Overbite.”

