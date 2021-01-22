The Melvins Share Chugging New Song “The Great Good Place” and Announce Divine Monkeyshines: Valentine’s Day Special Live Stream Event

Home News Danielle Joyner January 22nd, 2021 - 1:41 PM

Rock band The Melvins have released their new song, “The Great Good Place” and have announced their Valentine’s Day livestream special called “Divine Monkeyshines: Valentine’s Day Special”. The song is the fourth track released from their upcoming album, Working With God, set to drop on February 26.

The band’s Valentine’s Day livestream event is a follow-up performance after their New Year’s Eve debut livestreaming performance. In a recent interview, the band’s drummer, Dale Crover shared his thoughts on the upcoming livestream: “…It’s like psychedelic. It doesn’t look like any of the other streams that I’ve seen before, so I think people will like it. It’s definitely different.” The livestream will consist of a performance from the band, behind the scene footage and interviews with the band members (Buzz Osbourne, Dale Crover and Steven McDonald). Tickets for the livestream are available here.

“The Great Good Place” begins upbeat with clear and clean playing of the drums. The vocals on the song come in and add a roughness to the song. Listen to the newest song below:

The release of “The Great Good Place” comes after the release of singles from the album like “I Fuck Around”, which is a cover and remake of the Beach Boys “I Get Around”, “Bouncing Rick”, “Caddy Daddy”, and “Brian, The Horse-Faced Goon”.

Their album, Working With God, is played by the 1983 lineup of the band, Osbourne, McDonald and Mike Dillard on the drums, as Crover moved to bassist on the project. The album will be released via Ipecac Recordings.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado