Royal Blood Shares New Video for Josh Homme-Produced New Song “Boilermaker”

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 5:13 PM

Royal Blood has shared a music video for their single “Boilerman,” which had been produced by Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme. The music video arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming album, Typhoons, which will be released on April 30 via Warner Records.

“I had ‘Boilermaker’ up my sleeve and it felt like a very natural decision to go and cut that track at his studio,” Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr said in a press statement. “Josh is such a strong-willed character. He gave us such confidence in ourselves.”

The track has long been a fan-favorite, the song being performed live as the band performed at festivals throughout 2019. However, it has only just now seen its official release.

“Boilermaker” features Royal Blood’s thumping instrumentals, Ben Thatcher’s vocals rolling over the track. His vocals reach up to a high hum as they swirl around the chorus. The track maintains an energetic feel as the dancing instrumentals twist and sway.

An music video for the track had also been released along with the track, which sees a figure accompanied by several zombies stomping as they move toward the screen. Martini shakers float around them, the band strutting to the track. The band recorded the song at Homme’s Pink Duck studio in Los Angeles, Royal Blood having previously toured with Queens of the Stone Age across North America.

“He guided our ship in the correct direction,” Kerr said in an interview with Apple Music. “It was a moment. It was such a moment. Totally, totally…. We got to know each other really well, because obviously I’m a fan boy, but that only goes so far. I feel like we really got to know each other. It got to the point where I think when we’re actually in the studio, it was more so about the fact that we all have such a connection now and we’ve been through so much together and we couldn’t think of anything more fun. It was followed up from the desert sessions, I think. I was working with Josh on that and seeing him in a producer role. I wasn’t surprised by it, but watching him produce, he’s so amazing with people and his chameleon able to… yeah, just how he works with individuals and really gets the best out of everyone. I think what inspired me was being in that studio and there’s no one from the industry around. It’s his world and it’s lawless and anything goes. He’s done his own thing in his own studio. It inspired me even more so to go and chase that for myself and find an environment where we could lock the doors and it could just be me and Ben and we could work out exactly who we are. It felt like graduation, like I was graduating.”

“Boilermaker” follows the album’s previous three singles, “Limbo,” “Typhoons” and “Trouble’s Coming.” “Trouble’s Coming” had been the first track that was released by the band, the track and subsequent album first being teased back in September.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford