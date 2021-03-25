Royal Blood Shares Disco-Inspired New Single “Limbo”

Home News Roy Lott March 25th, 2021 - 10:46 PM

Royal Blood has released their latest track “Limbo,” off of their upcoming album Typhoons. The track incredibly infuses their unique rock sound with disco-style synths.

“It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us,” the band stated in a press release. They are set to perform “Limbo” for the first time as avatars during a three-song virtual show in a space-themed venue at the 2021 Bloxy Awards. The show will take place March 27 at noon PSTon the RobloxPlatform.

“Limbo” follows the album’s title track “Typhoons,” and “Trouble’s Coming.” The album serves as the follow-up to 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? and their 2014 self-titled debut. It is now available for pre-order and will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats. The official Royal Blood store will offer a deluxe vinyl packaged with a bonus 7” single that will feature the extra track “Space,” an art print and a picture disc. Amazon and select retailers will feature their own exclusive color vinyl editions as well.

Both members also contributed to a cover of Foo Fighters’ song “Times Like These” alongside Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Sean Paul and many more in an effort to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Photo Credit: Brett Paddelford