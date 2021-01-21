Royal Blood Announce New Album Typhoons For Release In April 2021, Share Album’s Title Track

Home News Roy Lott January 21st, 2021 - 4:51 PM

British rock duo Royal Blood has announced their third full-length studio album Typhoons is set to be released April 30 via Warner Records. The album will feature 11 tracks including the previously released single “Trouble’s Coming,” which was the band’s first release of new material in three years, as well as the album’s title track “Typhoons,” released today.

“Typhoons” blends psychedelic, pop-punk sounds and euphoric-like chorus to make a groovy tune providing great vocals and guitar. Check out the catchy song below.

Typhoons the album serves as the follow up to 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? and their 2014 self-titled debut. It is now available for pre-order and will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats. The official Royal Blood store will offer a deluxe vinyl packaged with a bonus 7” single that will feature the extra track “Space,” an art print and a picture disc. Amazon and select retailers will feature their own exclusive color vinyl editions as well.

In a press release, Kerr discusses the idea behind the new LP. “We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play. That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling.” He continues to say “It’s weird, though – if you think back to ‘Figure it Out,’(from debut album) it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realized that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh.”

Both members also contributed to a cover of Foo Fighters’ song “Times Like These” alongside Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Sean Paul and many more in an effort to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Typhoons Tracklist:

1. Trouble’s Coming

2. Oblivion

3. Typhoons

4 Who Needs Friends

5. Million & One

6. Limbo

7. Either You Want It

8. Boilermaker

9. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is Now