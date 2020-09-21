Royal Blood Teases New Single “Trouble’s Coming”

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 21st, 2020 - 9:33 PM

Hard rock duo Royal Blood teased a new single called “Trouble’s Coming” for release this Thursday, September 24. It will be available on streaming platforms as well as a 7-inch vinyl sold through a few different labels.

TROUBLE’S COMING. THIS THURSDAY. Pre-order our brand new single now on 7inch vinyl or pre-save it here: https://t.co/LKI5Q7fEeE pic.twitter.com/yAzqSDs3RM — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) September 21, 2020

The teaser shows the vinyl spinning as it plays a snippet of the intro to the track. It sounds like they’re playing up their arena-ready style with booming bass, sharp drums and a catchy keys melody, all ripe for head-banging. Judging by the beginning, it’s an energetic song similar to their previous releases.

The band has a clean, sparse sound because it’s made up of just two members: bassist/vocalist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. They formed in 2012 in Brighton, United Kingdom, and are known for Kerr’s bass sound, which uses several effects pedals to make it sound like an electric guitar.



Royal Blood most recently showed up on a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” along with many other musicians including Ellie Goulding, Sigrid, Dua Lipa and others. The cover was recorded as a charity fundraiser for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief.

The band’s last release was their 2017 album How Did We Get So Dark?. It featured hit singles like “Lights Out” and “Hook, Line & Sinker.” It was their second album after 2014’s Royal Blood. Both albums are full of memorable rock anthems with a bit of a blues rock influence.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford