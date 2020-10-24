Royal Blood Meet Their Demonic Doubles In New Video For “Trouble’s Coming”

Home News Ariel King October 24th, 2020 - 8:39 PM

Royal Blood have released their new music video for the single “Trouble’s Coming.” The video was directed by Dir. LX, and features Royal Blood meeting their demonic selves in the dark and Halloween-esque music video.

Mike Kerr wakes up on the ground, his fists and mouth covered with blood as he lies in the pavement. The Royal blood bassist and vocalist makes his way into a bathroom, where he sees a dark figure standing behind him in the bathroom mirror before the world starts spinning. Kerr finds himself in front of a car, opening the truck only to find himself in it before drummer Ben Thatcher comes toward him, keeping him locked in and driving away.

The dark hue of the video matches with the demonic theme, both Thatcher and Kerr playing their instruments and performing the track at parts of the video, locked in a room together. The neon colors of oranges and red create a small gleam of light, only adding to the demonic affect. The music video brings the dark atmosphere found in “Trouble’s Coming” to life, matching the heavy instrumentals and Kerr’s twisting lyrics, where he details personal demons and bordering on psychosis.

The single was first released last month, and had been the duo’s first single in three years. The single had first been teased in late September, with Royal Blood offering the single on a 7″ record. Prior to the single, the duo appeared on a cover of Foo Fighter’s “Times Like These” alongside Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and more for BBC’s Children In Need and Comic Relief benefits. “Trouble’s Coming” stands as Royal Blood’s first musical offering since their 2017 sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? which included the singles “Lights Out” and “Hook, Line & Sinker.” The UK duo first stepped onto the scene in 2014 with their self-titled debut that featured the hit single “Figure It Out”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford