Lamb of God Shares Video for Previously-Unreleased Non-Album Song “Ghost Shaped People”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 19th, 2021 - 2:57 PM

Heavy metal band Lamb of God has officially premiered their music video for their single “Ghost Shape People”. The song comes from the band’s upcoming project Lamb of God (Deluxe Version).

The music video directed by Truman Kewley and Eddie Perez tells the story of “a man’s journey into the afterlife juxtaposed with a crushing live performance,” according to a recent press release about the video.

“Ghost Shaped People” is a dark and haunting song with roaring vocals from D. Randall Blythe. Blythe’s vocals on the song adds a sense of horror, which fits the mood of the video. The song has an upbeat tempo which is kept up throughout the entire song by the drums. The song slows down a bit during the chorus of the song and then picks back up.

Check out the video below.

The video for the track shows a figure that looks like a man transferring his spirit over to the ‘heavens’. While the soul transfer occurs, the band can be seen performing the song on a television screen. The video is also in black and white, setting the horrifying tone of the story.

Back in September 2020, the Virginia-based heavy-metal band held two livestream performances where they performed selections from their self-titled album and from one of their previous projects, Ashes of The Wake.

The group announced the release of their deluxe album earlier this month. The original version of the album dropped in June 2020 and was the band’s first album release in five years.

Following their announcement, the band also revealed their tour dates for the year, accompanied by Megadeth and a number of other performers. The tour is a continuation of a previous tour that had been cut short due to the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela