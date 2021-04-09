Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe And Ian Paice Join DMX For New Single “X Moves”

Home News Sara Thompson April 9th, 2021 - 9:58 PM

On the day of his passing, DMX’s latest single has been released, entitled “X Moves.” The song is a collaboration with Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe, and Ian Paice.

Simple, dramatic guitar notes begin the song along with DMX’s gruff vocalization, which is followed by an influx of sound as the catchy song picks up speed. The music is dramatic, with synth waves in the background as well as Bootsy Collins’s Space Bass. Many instruments come together to create a groovy, busy sound. DMX talks in the song about “Where I’m goin” and sings the lyrics, “It’s irrelevant how many rhymes you got / You ain’t got what I got.”

Boosty Collins shared a tribute to the lost singer via Twitter, saying, “We lost him y’all. Mr. Earl Simmons (Dec. 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021), known by his stage name DMX (“Dark Man X”), was an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. Prayers going out to his family & friends! R.I.P. our dear brother.”

Many other artists publicly shared their condolences for the lost of the esteemed artist as well.

DMX was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, apparently after a major drug overdose at the beginning of April, and the artist was found to be in a vegetative state a few days later, according to his former manager Nakia Walker.

Collins also collaborated with Dr. Cornel West, Steve Jordan and Bela Fleck to release “Stars,” which benefitted MusiCares.