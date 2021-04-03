DMX in Grave Condition Following Heart Attack

Home News Kaido Strange April 3rd, 2021 - 2:28 PM

Rapper DMX was hospitalized for a sudden heart attack as reported by TMZ. DMX was said to overdose on Friday night around 11pm at his home in New York. He was later rushed to the hospital due to a suspected heart attack. Close sources say the prognosis isn’t good and that he’s in grave condition.

DMX is known for having a problem with substance abuse, in 2019 he had tried to rehabilitate after he had trouble with the law due to tax evasion. His last known public appearance was in December 2019 in Las Vegas — after his rehab where he was seen as feeling much better.

DMX climbed to fame with his biggest single, “Ruff Ryders Anthem”. Although even before his solo albums propelled him into the big light, DMX collaborated with many big hip hop artists such as Mase, Jay Z, Ja Rule, and LL Cool J.

More to follow up later.