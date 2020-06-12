Bootsy Collins Collaborates With Dr. Cornel West, Steve Jordan and Bela Fleck On New Uplifting Track “Stars” With Proceeds Benefiting MusiCares

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 12th, 2020 - 8:31 PM

Bootsy Collins enlisted a star-studded team for an uplifting anthem about togetherness and to raise funds for charity.

“Stars” is an R&B-funk song that features influences from an eclectic mix of genres, including country, Latin pop, worldbeat and soul.

The song starts with Collins discussing the importance of music. It continues with country singer EmiSunshine encouraging people to “forge a better way” and Dr. West urging “brothers and sisters” of “all colors” to come together. “Stars” also features singer Olvido Ruiz, drummer Steve Jordan and banjo player Bela Fleck.

The music video is as much a testament to unity as the song. All of the performers are filmed alone, but they are united together around forming unity in hard times. The video features scenes from around the world and various depictions of nature, showing that each person in the world is interconnected through some common bond.

All proceeds from the song will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. MusiCares is affiliated with The Recording Academy, and they established the fund to help musicians and those in the industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Rolling Stone, Collins was almost done recording his upcoming studio album, The Power of the One, when he decided to write about the pandemic as a way to lift people’s spirits. He told the publication that while he worked with people on the track in the past, they never broke through. Collins viewed the pandemic as a perfect opportunity to lift people’s spirits through music, which included bringing in a plethora of acts from various backgrounds.

Since George Floyd’s murder, Collins told Rolling Stone the song takes on new meaning. For him, it means everybody must come together and help take a step toward justice.