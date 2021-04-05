Former Manager Says DMX is On Life Support and in a Vegetative State Following Heart Attack

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 5th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

DMX, born Earl Simmons, remains on life support following a heart attack on Friday night, according to the New York Times. Simmons’ former manager Nakia Walker has been keeping in contact with the Simmons family, who have been allowed to visit him in the hospital. Walker told the Times that DMX was still in a “vegetative state.”

“We’re just praying,” Walker stated. According to TMZ, a prayer vigil was organized today outside the White Plains Hospital in New York, where DMX is being looked after.

Simmons’ lawyer for the past 25 years, Murray Richman, had said that the rapper had been taken off life support and was looking better, but later stated that he had been “given wrong information”. Richman also confirmed that DMX had suffered a heart attack while at his home on Friday. “He is truly an amazing person,” Richman added. “He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn’t help making you feel good in his presence.”

“He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way,” Richman went on. “He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded.” The rapper has had a rough history with drugs, which are rumored to have instigated the heart attack following an overdose.

Simmons also has a history of trouble with the law, having been arrested several times in his life. Reasons for the arrests included tax fraud, assault, driving under the influence, driving without a licence, illegal weapon possession and narcotics possession. He pled guilty to animal cruelty, drug possession and theft in 2008. He was also sentenced to one year in prison in 2018 for tax evasion.

However, his music has connected with people. DMX is best known for his hits “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” “Party Up” and “Where The Hood At.” It wasn’t a career entirely built on hits though. His first four albums all debuted at #1 on the Billboard album charts.