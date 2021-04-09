Artists Pay Tribute to DMX After His Death at 50

Home News Krista Marple April 9th, 2021 - 6:05 PM

Earlier this morning, news broke that rapper DMX passed away at the age of 50 after suffering from a heart attack that was allegedly caused by a drug overdose. Since then, many artists and musicians have paid tribute by sharing heartfelt messages on their social media pages.

Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, Missy Elliot and Fat Joe are just a few among the many legendary artists that took the time to remember the rapper. Even musicians who were not a part of the hip hop community paid tribute to DMX.

Mystikal tweeted his condolences and shared that he is sending prayers to the family of DMX.

Fly High @dmx Sending condolences and prayers to your family. pic.twitter.com/g3Tebznil2 — Mystikal (@ItsMystikal) April 9, 2021

Fellow rapper Eve posted a heartfelt message to honor DMX on her Instagram page where she elaborated on what kind of person he was. “You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humour, talent, wisdom, honesty and love and most of all loyalty.”

Fat Joe took to his Instagram page to shed light on the kind of impact DMX had on others, including himself.

New York-bred rapper Wiki shared some of DMX’s very own words in his Instagram post. “See, to live is to suffer but to survive. Well, that’s to find the meaning in the suffering.”

Chance the Rapper, Kaytra and Jeezy kept their tribute posts for the legendary rapper simple by simply stating that he rest peacefully.

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🕯 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) April 9, 2021

Nas took to his Instagram to share a video of DMX with the caption “God’s Poet. I love you.”

Actress Viola Davis tweeted her condolences and prayers for DMX’s loved ones.

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

While each and every person that has paid tribute has done it through their own words, one thing that has remained consistent is the love that shown for DMX while deeply acknowledging the impact he has had on so many.