DJ Muggs And Flee Lord Share Collaborative Album Rammellzee, Featuring Appearances From Ghostface, Meyhem Lauren And More

Home News Aaron Grech April 4th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Cypress Hill’s DJ Muggs has teamed up with up-and-coming artist and Prodigy protege Flee Lord for the newly released studio album Rammellzee. The record is named after the iconic visual artist and was released on March 26.

“Wallabees & Gucci Loafers” sees the artists joined by Wu Tang Clan legend Ghostface Killah and Roc Marciano. The track has deep syncopated soul samples leading the main instrumental, that places the emphasis on each of the MCs unique rapping delivery, with Ghostface Killah’s verse retaining his hardcore style despite the calm vibe.

Meyhem Lauren joins the two on “Queens Get $$$” a more Madlib-inspired instrumental, with chopped-up harp melodies vibing alongside the rappers’ smooth flows. Although the instrumental has a more discernible beat than the previous track, the blend between hardcore deliveries and chill ambiance is present on “Queens Get $$$” as well.

Other rappers included on this project are New York City’s CRIMEAPPLE, and Los Angeles’ TF, who appear on “Mansion In the Ghetto” and “Daleon x Delgado” respectively. DJ Muggs has been busy throughout this year, releasing Dies Occidendum last month, alongside a mini-documentary and the singles “Nigrum Mortem,” “The Chosen One” and “Ace of Swords.”

“DJ Muggs is responsible for more than a few home runs over his lengthy career, and he’s hit another one here, albeit with an entirely new approach,” mxdwn reviewer Jack Daleo explained, “Dies Occidendum has a decidedly magnetic quality to it, pulling people in and keeping them within its grasp. And it’s tangible proof that DJ Muggs is anything but one-dimensional.”

Rammellzee tracklist

1. Intro

2. Eating Never Stressing

3. SA Mobbin

4. Drivers Seat (Payin Homage CNN)

5. Wallabees & Gucci Loafers (feat. Ghostface Killah)

6. Mansion In the Ghetto (feat. CRIMEAPPLE)

7. 45 In My Pocket

8. Daleon x Delgado (feat. TF)

9. The Equation

10. Queens Get $$$ (feat. Meyhem Lauren)

11. Rammellzee (Outro)