DJ Muggs Explores His Musical Influences In New Mini-Documentary Past Is Prologue

Home News Caroline Fisher March 12th, 2021 - 6:46 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, New York’s DJ Muggs has released a short documentary, Past Is Prologue. As cofounder of Soul Assassins, member of the coveted hip-hop group Cypress Hill and acclaimed record producer, he summarizes the key influences and driving forces of his success in the industry with this new doc.

The release coincides with that of the artists new solo album titled Dies Occidendum, which was released today via Sacred Bones Records. The artist also just premiered a new music video for the song “Ace of Swords” from his collaborative album with rapper Rome Streetz, titled Death & the Magician.

Watch Past Is Prologue here:

The documentary shows DJ Muggs traveling the world and divulging his goal to “just see where this takes me.” The artist discusses his early musical influences consisting largely of rock ‘n roll icons, calling rap “urban punk rock.” DJ Muggs also recalls working with various young artists, calling what he does “dedication” and “sticking true to what the fuck you do.”

Featuring dark and ominous imagery and themes from his new album Dies Occidendum, the artist reveals his keen sense and affinity for energy, and how he uses it to create his unique sound. The documentary gives fans insight to the themes explored in the album. DJ Muggs recently released a chilling track titled “Nigrum Mortem,” from Dies Occidendum in February, 2021, leading the way for the rest of the cryptic LP.

The artist’s group Cypress Hill also recently performed at the Rubidoux Drive-in Theatre in Riverside, allowing fans to indulge in hits like those from the group’s 2018 album Elephants On Acid, from the safety of their own vehicles. The group also recently made an appearance on Public Enemy’s track “GRID,” from their album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.

With his project Soul Assassins, the artist released the album Dia del Asesinato in August of 2018. The hard-hitting LP depicts the artist going back to his NYC roots in the fun album.