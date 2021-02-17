DJ Muggs Shares Bone-Chilling New Song “Nigrum Mortem”

Home News Krista Marple February 17th, 2021 - 8:26 PM

Cypress Hill co-founder DJ Muggs has shared a new song “Nigrum Mortem” accompanied by a new music video as a part of his forthcoming album Dies Occidendum. The upcoming release is due out on March 12 under Sacred Bones Records and will feature nine other tracks.

“Nigrum Mortem,” which is latin for “black death,” follows the release of the first single “The Chosen One.” The new track has a dark, cryptic sound that perfectly coincides with the visual that was released alongside it. The “Nigrum Mortem” video is entirely in black and white and shows an array of dark, evil and sadistic images and clips.

Muggs first announced his upcoming album release back in January with the release of “The Chosen One.” Although he has been a member of Cypress Hill for many years, he has also been pursuing his solo career for nearly just as long.

He has also been known for creating hip hop music under the name Soul Assasins. One of his more recent solo albums under that name, Soul Assassins: Dia Del Asesinato, was released in August of 2018. In late June of 2018, Muggs collaborated with MF Doom to create a 2-song project. “Deathwish” was released as one of the tracks from the collaborative project and featured Freddie Gibbs. “MUGGS X DOOM,” the title of the project, was a part of a concept album titled Assassination Day, which was soon released on August 3 under Soul Assassins Records.