DJ Muggs And Rome Streetz Walk Around A Parking Garage In New Video For “Ace Of Swords”

Caroline Fisher March 14th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

New York City’s DJ Muggs and Rome Streetz have revealed a new music video for their track “Ace Of Swords,” according to Brooklyn Vegan. The song is off of the artists’ new collaborative album titled Death & the Magician. The album was released February 26, 2021 via Soul Assassins Records.

In regards to the song and video, Rome explains, “I was reflecting on how far I’ve come in life and all the things I’ve been through to now. I’m making an album with a hip hop legend. It’s been a journey of ups and downs, and now I feel like I’ve put the puzzle together that was once scattered pieces that I couldn’t figure out.”



Watch the video for “Ace of Swords” here:

The dimly-lit video shot in LA “fit the feeling of the record,” according to Rome. Ominous and nostalgic, it provides the perfect scenery for lyrics like “streets will leave you poisoned with no antidote.” It showcases Rome and DJ Muggs cruising around the streets at night, while Rome tells the story of how he had to “get the pieces to the puzzle,” to “[turn his] dirt to gold.” A slow and heavy beat acts as the perfect base for the song.

DJ Muggs recently dropped his new album Dies Occidendum, on March 12 via Sacred Bones. The LP features tracks such as “Nigrem Mortum,” and came alongside a mini-documentary about the DJ called Past Is Prologue. He says that in working with younger artists like Rome, he aims to “educate along the way with who wants to listen, and show them how to stake what they have and expand it.”

Rome Streetz describes, “First time we linked up in the studio we just chilled and chopped it up for a while before we even recorded… It was real comfortable, like we’ve been doing this, so it was a perfect space to get busy… Wasn’t any pressure, I just looked at it as preparation meeting opportunity.” He goes on to say, “Everything I was doing up until this point got me ready to approach this, so I was ready to go, no pressure just wanted him to fuck with what I was doing.” The young rapper performed at Gryndfest 2015 alongside Trackwide, Chuck Young, Young Fresha and more. He recently released his albums Noise Kandy 4 and Kontraband in 2020.