DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill Announces New Solo Album Dies Occidendum for March 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Chosen One”

DJ Muggs of the hip hop group Cypress Hill has announced a new solo album called Dies Occidendum, which will be released on March 12 via Sacred Bones. The artists has also unveiled a new single for the project called “The Chosen One,” which will be the second song on this upcoming 10 track record.

“The Chosen One,” is three minutes of gritty downtempo, with dark basslines and piano keys, backed by an infectious drum beat and a number of eclectic samples. These samples include menacing brass sections, vocal chants and eerie recorded audio, which help give the song a dark edge.

While DJ Muggs is best known for his role with Cypress Hill, the producer has been releasing solo material since 1997. His production work spans a variety of genres, including trip hop, downtempo and even drum and bass. His 2013 studio album Bass for Your Face shows off his eclectic blend, by taking west coast hip hop sensibilities and merging them with dubstep.

DJ Muggs is also active in making hardcore hip hop under Soul Assassins name. The producer released his most recent studio album Soul Assassins: Dia del Asesinato under this name, which included “Assassination Day (Trust No One)” featuring the late MF DOOM.

“While this might seem like an upsetting conclusion to the record, it actually works out pretty great. Clocking in at 26 minutes and 12 songs, Soul Assassins: Dia del Asesinato maintains a firm grasp on the listener throughout its entire duration,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained. “The conscious lyrics and hard knock beats on here feel like a refreshing call back to the roots of the genre, while also not feeling too outdated.”

Dies Occidendum track list

1. Incantation

2. The Chosen One

3. Nigrum Mortem

4. Liber Null 777

5. Alphabet of Desire

6. Subconcious

7. Veni Vidi Amavi

8. Anointed

9. Anicca

10. Transmogrification

Photo Credit: Marv Watson